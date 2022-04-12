UP MLC Election Result 2022 Live: BJP candidate CP Chand wins from Maharajganj
- UP MLC Election Result 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes is currently underway. BJP is looking for a clean sweep in the legislative council elections, with already nine seats won unopposed.
The counting of votes in 27 seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections held on 36 seats is currently underway. The BJP, who has already won nine of the 36 council seats, is eyeing a clean sweep. The nine seats include Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri. Meanwhile, two MLCs were elected unopposed from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities’ constituency. A total of 95 candidates are in the fray.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 12 Apr 2022 10:37 AM
BJP candidate CP Chand wins from Maharajganj
Tue, 12 Apr 2022 10:18 AM
Counting of votes in 27 seats underway
The counting of votes in 27 seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections held on 36 seats is currently underway.