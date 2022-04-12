UP MLC Election Result 2022 Live: BJP candidate CP Chand wins from Maharajganj

The counting of votes in 27 seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections held on 36 seats is currently underway. The BJP, who has already won nine of the 36 council seats, is eyeing a clean sweep. The nine seats include Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri. Meanwhile, two MLCs were elected unopposed from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities’ constituency. A total of 95 candidates are in the fray.