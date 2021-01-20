Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inaugural
A bomb threat was made to the US Supreme Court Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, but nothing was found by security personnel, the court said.
"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," said high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.
The court is located next to the US Capitol, where Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, former presidents and top officials were gathering for the presidential inauguration ceremony.
The US capital city is on high alert for threats after the violent assault on the Capitol on January 6 by supporters of departing President Donald trump, who rejected Biden's election win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jill Biden: Profile of academic who will be the next US first lady
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'...And if you still disagree': Joe Biden's message of democracy for detractors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inaugural
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden plans sweeping executive orders to unwind Trump legacy on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 things to know about Kamala Harris' political career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Joe Biden's speechwriter Vinay Reddy? 5 things to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politics? Golf? Media? What’s next for Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of inauguration, traditions Trump is breaking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE | Joe Biden says Donald Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'
How inauguration day 2021 will be the most unique in American history
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'She did all on her own’, says US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’s uncle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘American people united in spirit’: Kamala Harris ahead of inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
78-yr-old Joe Biden will be oldest US president to take oath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Pence expected to skip Trump's departure ceremony: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We must unify around our shared values': Trump in farewell message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox