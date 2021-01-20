LIVE | 'No time to waste', tweets President Joe Biden
The official swearing-in ceremony for President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris concluded with more events are planned throughout the day. Biden and first lady Jill Biden departed the platform at the US Capitol following a ceremony that included Biden taking the oath on Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States. Vice President Kamala Harris also took her oath of office, becoming the nation's first female vice president. The day included musical performances from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. Celebrated poet Amanda Gorman read a piece noting that, “while democracy can be permanently delayed, it can never be permanently denied.”
Following his departure from the platform, Biden was expected to sign paperwork in the President’s Room within the US Capitol. Afterward, he reviews troops outside the Capitol before departing and traveling to Arlington National Cemetery for a ceremony with former presidents in attendance. Later, Biden is expected to make his first official arrival at the White House as president before a virtual inaugural parade.
Follow all the updates here:
JAN 20, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Watch: Joe Biden takes oath as 46th US President, PM Modi congratulates
JAN 20, 2021 11:44 PM IST
'It's an honor to be your Vice President', tweets Kamala Harris
JAN 20, 2021 11:38 PM IST
'Nuclear football’ handover takes place in Trump’s absence
The “nuclear football”, a black briefcase which contains the equipment that the commander-in-chief would use to authorise and launch a nuclear strike is carried by a military aide who accompanies the president all the time. Read more
JAN 20, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Pope tells Biden he prays God will guide reconciliation in US
Pope Francis told US President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States and among the nations of the world. In a message sent shortly after the second Catholic US president was sworn in, Francis also said he hoped Biden would work towards a society marked by true justice, freedom and respect for the rights and dignity of every person, especially the poor, the vulnerable and those with no voice. "Under your leadership, may the American people continue to draw strength from the lofty political, ethical and religious values that have inspired the nation since its founding," Francis said.
JAN 20, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Canada PM Justin Trudeau congratulates US President Joe Biden on his inauguration
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.
JAN 20, 2021 11:26 PM IST
'Will work with President Biden to strengthen India-US partnership': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated US President Joe Biden on assuming office and said he looked forward to working together to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership. Read more
JAN 20, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates US President Joe Biden on his inauguration
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.
JAN 20, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Israel PM Netanyahu congratulates US President Joe Biden on his inauguration, urges Biden to 'strengthen' US-Israel alliance
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.
JAN 20, 2021 11:23 PM IST
'Historic day': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez congratulates President Biden, Vice-President Harris
JAN 20, 2021 11:22 PM IST
'I look forward to working with Biden,' says British PM Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined world leaders in congratulating Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th US President.
JAN 20, 2021 11:16 PM IST
'No time to waste', tweets President Joe Biden
In his second tweet shared since taking over the official President of the United States (@POTUS) Twitter handle, President Joe Biden wrote, "There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."
JAN 20, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Vice President Harris tweets, "Ready to serve."
JAN 20, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Kamala Harris shares fist bumps with former President Barack Obama
Kamala Harris shares fists bumps with former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as well as other guests at the Biden-Harris inauguration
JAN 20, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Biden warns of "winter of peril" in inaugural address
US President Joe Biden warned of a "winter of peril" as he delivered his inaugural speech on Wednesday. "We’ll press forward with speed and urgency," he said. "We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant opportunities."
JAN 20, 2021 10:43 PM IST
I thank my predecessors from both parties: President Joe Biden
Joe Biden: "I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence here today. I thank them from the bottom of my heart... And I know the resilience of our Constitution and the strength, the strength of our nation, as does President Carter, who I spoke with last night, who cannot be with us today, but whom we salute for his lifetime in service."
JAN 20, 2021 10:36 PM IST
US president Biden says 'whole soul' in putting America back together
'Will overcome challenges of white supremacy, domestic terrorism, disease,' says Joe Biden in first speech as US President.
JAN 20, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulates President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden after he was elected as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday. Gandhi also congratulated Indian-origin Kamal Harris after she took oath as the 49th vice president of the US, creating history as the first female, first Black and first Indian-American to do so. "Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris," Gandhi tweeted.
JAN 20, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulates President Joe Biden
JAN 20, 2021 10:25 PM IST
President Joe Biden addresses nation
"This is America’s day, this is democracy’s day, the day of history and hope. Today we celebrate a triumph not of a candidate but of a cause. We have learned again that democracy is precious democracy is fragile. Democracy has prevailed."
JAN 20, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Lady Gaga sings American national anthem during swearing- in ceremony
Celebrated American singer Lady Gaga sang national anthem ahead of the swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris. She greeted Biden and Harris before joining other guests on the viewing platform
JAN 20, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Three Supreme Court justices absent from President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, citing health risks from the coronavirus pandemic
Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito did not join the others on the west front of the Capitol Wednesday. Breyer is 82, the oldest member of the court. Thomas is 72 and Alito is 70. Supreme Court spokesperson Kathy Arberg says some members of the court “elected not to attend the inauguration ceremony in light of the public health risks posed by the Covid pandemic.” The justices have begun receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, but it is not clear if they all have received both doses. Justice Amy Coney Barrett and the other appointees of President Donald Trump, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were in attendance Wednesday, along with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Roberts was to swear in Biden, while Sotomayor was giving the oath of office to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
JAN 20, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Klobuchar congratulates vice-president elect Kamala Harris
"We celebrate our first African-American, first Asian-American, and first woman Vice President -- Kamala Harris, who stands on the shoulders of so many on this platform who have forged the way to this day," said US Senator Amy Klobuchar.
JAN 20, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama during the inauguration
JAN 20, 2021 09:57 PM IST
US Senator Amy Klobuchar welcomes everyone as inauguration kicks off
US Senator Amy Klobuchar welcomed President-elect Joe Biden, vice president-elect Kamala Harris, vice president Mike Pence, and all the guests at the inauguration ceremony. "This is the day when our democracy picks itself up, brushes off the dust and does what it always does," said Klobuchar.
JAN 20, 2021 09:48 PM IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at the US Capitol
JAN 20, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Vice-president elect Kamala Harris arrives at platform
Vice-president elect Kamala Harris, along with her husband Doug Emhoff, walked down the stairs of the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. She was greeted by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
JAN 20, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Ex-presidents, Supreme Court justices arrive on viewing platform
Former US presidents, Supreme Court justices, and families of President-elect Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris have joined other guests on the viewing platform for the inauguration.
JAN 20, 2021 09:27 PM IST
'New chapter begins today,' says Kamala Harris
Moments before she is officially sworn in as the first female, black and Indian American Vice President, Kamala Harris tweeted: "A new chapter begins today."
JAN 20, 2021 09:21 PM IST
'Grateful': Joe Biden thanks wife ahead of inauguration
Just moments after arriving at the US Capitol for the inauguration, Joe Biden's account sent a tweet with a message to his wife, soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden.
The tweet said: "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn't be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead." The tweet also included a short video of the Bidens holding hands as they arrived for the ceremony.
JAN 20, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris showcase American designers at their inauguration
The president-elect is wearing a navy suit and navy overcoat by Ralph Lauren. Jill Biden is wearing an ocean-blue wool tweed coat and dress by American designer Alexandra O’Neill of the Markarian label. Aides say Harris is wearing Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. Both are Black designers, Rogers from Louisiana and Hudson from South Carolina. Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, wore a Ralph Lauren suit on Wednesday.
JAN 20, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Ex-Presidents Obama, Clinton, Bush arrive for Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony
All of the former US presidents attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration arrived at the US Capitol. George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, were first to arrive at the complex on Wednesday morning, several hours before Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton followed shortly thereafter, with each couple arriving in separate motorcades. The other living former president, 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, previously announced he would not attend Biden’s inauguration. Carter and his wife, 93-year-old Rosalynn Carter, have largely spent the coronavirus pandemic at their home in Plains, Georgia.
JAN 20, 2021 08:51 PM IST
US Army secretary McCarthy bids adieu to American soldiers
US Army secretary Ryan McCarthy bid adieu to the American soldiers, army civilians, and their families before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. McCarthy said in a statement that he has always believed in the oath that he would never fail his "fail his comrades."
"I have always strived to be the leader you deserve, not just in words but in deeds."
JAN 20, 2021 08:48 PM IST
VIPs start arriving at US Capitol for Biden inauguration
Former US Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W Bush have arrived for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' swearing in ceremonies. They were joined by former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, as well as Hillary Clinton.
JAN 20, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Preparations in full swing at Capitol for the inauguration in line with Covid-19 protocols
JAN 20, 2021 08:34 PM IST
US stocks near records ahead of Biden inauguration
The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher at 3,824.26 in early trading, brushing up against its record of 3,824.68 set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 93 points, or 0.3%, at 31,023, as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.3% higher. Read more
JAN 20, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Former president Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden, addresses him as president for the first time
JAN 20, 2021 08:23 PM IST
A look at Kamala Harris' political career
Kamala Harris, who is to be sworn in as the Vice-President of the United States in a few hours, is an inspiring story of many firsts. She will be the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American Vice-President of the US. Read more
JAN 20, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Minutes after Trump left Washington for his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach in Florida, Biden tweeted, "It’s a new day in America."
Ahead of inauguration, Biden took to Twitter saying, "It's a new day in America." President-elect Joe Biden will take oath as the 46th President of the United States and his deputy Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the 49th Vice-President in a ceremony that would be historic in ways more than one.
The event will take place on the West front of the US Capitol building days after Donald Trump's supporters breached security and stormed it, resulting in the death of five people.
JAN 20, 2021 07:41 PM IST
President-elect Joe Biden arrives for Mass along with bipartisan House and Senate leaders
US President-elect Joe Biden attended a mass at St Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, DC on Wednesday morning, accompanied by Democratic and Republican leaders of Congress in a symbol of unity ahead of his inauguration.
The future 46th President of the United States was accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and House leader Kevin McCarthy.
JAN 20, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Trump leaves handover note for Joe Biden in the Oval office, as per White House spokesman
Continuing a presidential succession tradition, President Trump has left a note for President-elect Biden, said Trump White House spokesperson Monica Alba. It has also been a tradition that the outgoing president writes a letter for the new President which is left on the desk in the Oval Office. The letter is meant to offer advice or words of encouragement to the incoming president.
JAN 20, 2021 07:28 PM IST
American whistleblower Edward Snowden ‘not disappointed’ to go unpardoned by Trump
American whistleblower Edward Snowden on Wednesday said that he was not disappointed to go unpardoned by US President Donald Trump, calling him a man “who has never known a love he had not paid for.” Last year, Snowden had said that the president should end the war on whistleblowers at the stroke of a pen. Taking to Twitter, Snowden said that Trump’s supporters must not forgive that the “simpering creature” failed to pardon truth-tellers in far more desperate circumstances. Read more
JAN 20, 2021 07:27 PM IST
'Here because of the women who came before me', tweets Kamala Harris
JAN 20, 2021 07:22 PM IST
"We will be back in some form," Trump says as he exits the White House
Before boarding the helicopter from the White House lawn, President Donald Trump told reporters that he wants to say goodbye, adding that “hopefully, it’s not a long term goodbye.” He called the White House “greatest home in the world” and promised that “we’ll see each other again.”
"It’s been a great honour, the honour of a lifetime. The greatest people in the world and the greatest home (White House) in the world — I call it a home…I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully, it’s not a long term goodbye. We’ll see each other again."
JAN 20, 2021 07:11 PM IST
How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
Here's how world leaders are reacting to Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration. Read here
JAN 20, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Politics? Golf? Media? What’s next for Donald Trump
In a presidency which was marked by a departure from the norm, life after the Oval Office for Donald Trump may also not adhere to the patterns of most ex- presidents. While most ex-presidents spend their time out of office playing golf, making a few public appearances, well-paid speeches, writing lucrative memoirs, Trump’s post presidential options are hardly clear. But the January 6 US Capitol riots will continue to define not only his time in the office but also his time after. Read more
JAN 20, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Trump departs White House with airbase send-off before Biden inaugural
Donald Trump departed the White House a final time as president on Wednesday, skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration and instead throwing a military-style send-off for himself before he leaves for his Florida resort. Following the event at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington, Trump will fly to Palm Beach, Florida, where he plans to take up residence at his Mar-a-lago resort. He will become the first US president since the 19th century to skip his successor’s swearing-in ceremony. Trump’s departure marks the end of one of the most divisive and chaotic presidencies in modern US history.
JAN 20, 2021 06:32 PM IST
British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with Biden
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he looked forward to working with Joe Biden on their "shared priorities", just hours before Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Read more
JAN 20, 2021 06:28 PM IST
In Photo: White House before President Trump departs Washington
JAN 20, 2021 06:21 PM IST
US President Donald Trump set to leave White House
US President Donald Trump is set to leave the White House at 6.30pm (8am EST) for the last time as the commander-in-chief of the United States. After a farewell ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Trump will fly to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is supposed to begin his post-presidency life.
JAN 20, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Undoing Trump legacy, Joe Biden to issue executive orders reversing policies on climate, Covid-19 on first day of presidency
In his first hours as president, Joe Biden will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trump’s policy legacy, signing a series of executive actions that reverse his predecessor’s orders on immigration, climate change and handling of the pandemic. Read more
JAN 20, 2021 05:55 PM IST
US to join Paris deal, lift Muslim travel ban
Biden will sign executive orders to get the US back to the Paris pact and rescind the travel ban on people from Muslim-majority countries, which will be among roughly a dozen actions the President-elect will take on his first day in the White House, incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said on Saturday in a memo to senior staff, outlining a 10-day plan of action. Read more
JAN 20, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Outgoing vice president Mike Pence to skip Trump's farewell ceremony: Report
US vice president Mike Pence will reportedly be absent from the farewell ceremony of outgoing President Donald Trump at Andrews Air Force Base on Wednesday morning and will instead attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris. When Pence shared a series of pictures in a farewell tweet, Trump was notably missing from all of them. He has met Trump only once since the rioters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 and repeatedly chanted: "Hang Mike Pence!"
JAN 20, 2021 05:44 PM IST
‘Like winning Olympic gold’: Kamala Harris' village gears up for her oath taking
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village of Thulasendhirapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district is once again decked up with her posters ahead of her swearing-in as Vice President of the United States of America. The villagers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets on Wednesday while children held placards of Harris. Read more
JAN 20, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Ahead of inauguration, traditions Trump is breaking
In the months since the November election, Trump has hardly followed the traditions of an outgoing president, mostly like his time in the Oval office. As Trump repeatedly claimed without evidence of mass fraud in the election, he refused to formally concede the election. It is not only his refusal to concede which is unprecedented in US history, here are other traditions that Trump is breaking ahead of the inauguration: Read here
JAN 20, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Jennifer Lopez posts ahead of inauguration day performance
Ahead of her performance on inauguration day, American artist Jennifer Lopez gave a sneak peek to all her fans on Instagram post. "What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans," Lopez wrote.
JAN 20, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Lady Gaga hopes for 'peaceful ceremony' ahead of inauguration
Lady Gaga who will sing the national anthem at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration shared a photo on social media hoping for a peaceful ceremony.
"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol," Gaga wrote.
JAN 20, 2021 05:14 PM IST
How inauguration day 2021 will be the most unique in American history
As the United States of America deals with the aftermath of the deadly Capitol insurrection and an ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office in a much muted event that normally draws in crowds of thousands. The inauguration day will be unlike any other that America has witnessed. Read more
JAN 20, 2021 05:01 PM IST
In Photos: Washington prepares for Joe Biden’s inauguration
Scenes from the United States’ capital ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's January 20 inauguration. See here
