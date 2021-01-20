The official swearing-in ceremony for President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris concluded with more events are planned throughout the day. Biden and first lady Jill Biden departed the platform at the US Capitol following a ceremony that included Biden taking the oath on Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States. Vice President Kamala Harris also took her oath of office, becoming the nation's first female vice president. The day included musical performances from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. Celebrated poet Amanda Gorman read a piece noting that, “while democracy can be permanently delayed, it can never be permanently denied.”

Following his departure from the platform, Biden was expected to sign paperwork in the President’s Room within the US Capitol. Afterward, he reviews troops outside the Capitol before departing and traveling to Arlington National Cemetery for a ceremony with former presidents in attendance. Later, Biden is expected to make his first official arrival at the White House as president before a virtual inaugural parade.