IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Us Presidential / Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day: Report
us presidential

Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day: Report

Trump, who had already announced plans not to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the source said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:44 PM IST
US President Donald Trump(REUTERS)

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Trump, who had already announced plans not to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the source said.

He will then fly on to Palm Beach, Florida, to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club, the source told Reuters.

A handful of White House aides plan to work for him there.

Some White House advisers have been urging the Republican president to host Biden for a White House meeting ahead of Inauguration Day, but there has been no sign Trump is willing to do that, an administration official said.

Trump, the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, is planning to issue more pardons before leaving. Sources say he has been considering the unprecedented option of pardoning himself.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

world news

Washington made a fortress for inauguration after US Capitol riot

PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:40 PM IST
world news

Committed to orderly transfer of power, safe Inauguration: Mike Pence

PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:25 PM IST
art culture

Indian diaspora to welcome Biden, Harris with kolam tiles on inauguration day

PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:10 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.