AAP candidate, 3 others file nominations in Lucknow on Day 2

On day two of the nomination process, four candidates, including the one from Aam Admi Party (AAP), filed their papers for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls in the state capital on Friday.

The administration ensured that the nomination process remained a low-key affair and all the Covid protocols were strictly followed.

Of the four candidates who filed their nominations during the day, Rajeev Bakshi, a candidate from AAP and Kanti Pandey, a candidate from Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party, filed their nominations from Lucknow West assembly constituency. Pratap Chandra, a candidate from Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party, filed his nomination from Sarojininagar, and an independent candidate Shyampal, filed his nomination from Lucknow Cantt.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said it is being ensured that Covid protocols are strictly followed while filing the nominations papers.

In totality, the administration has distributed 64 nomination forms among the candidates in different constituencies of the district.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements at the main entrance of the Collectorate. Barricading has been put up around the Collectorate to check the entry of the crowd. The last date for filing nominations is February 3. The city would go to polls on February 23, in which around 38,04,114, voters are eligible to cast their votes. The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be done on March 10.