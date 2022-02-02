Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Akhilesh promises: Priests, Ramayana artistes will get honorarium if SP comes to power
uttar pradesh assembly election

Akhilesh promises: Priests, Ramayana artistes will get honorarium if SP comes to power

Akhilesh also promised that temples in the state will be conserved, Shravan yatra will be restarted, and fake cases filed against Brahmins will be scrapped.
Akhilesh said this to a delegation of several Brahmin organisations that called on him at the party’s state headquarters, on Tuesday (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has said that if the Samajwadi Party forms the government in the upcoming state elections, then the temples in the state will be conserved, temple priests along with the priests of Kashi Vishawanath temple, will be given an honorarium, Ramayana artistes too will be given an honorarium, Shravan yatra will be restarted, and fake cases filed against Brahmins will be scrapped.

Akhilesh said this to a delegation of several Brahmin organisations that called on him at the party’s state headquarters, on Tuesday, with their memorandum of demands, said a statement by SP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

The delegation pledged support to the SP. The delegation demanded that if the SP government returned in the state then it should restore Lord Parshuram Jayanti as a public holiday, form a commission to protect Brahmin interest, Sanskrit, Karm-kand, and to promote jyotish (astrology), and also to pay some honorarium to priests in temples.

MLA Vinay Shakar Tiwari led the delegation of various Brahmin organisations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP