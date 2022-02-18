As poll date nears, Kejriwal, Mayawati, Owaisi head to Prayagraj region

: As polling day (February 27) for the fifth phase of the ongoing state election draws near, senior leaders of various political parties are all set to hold public meetings in Prayagraj region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

First to hit the campaign trail will be Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, who will visit Prayagraj on February 21 to seek votes for AAP candidates.

District president and Allahabad South seat candidate Altaf Ahmad informed that the programme would include a roadshow and a public meeting. By Saturday, other details of the visit and the events would get finalised. Another party leader informed that Arvind Kejriwal is likely to hold a meeting at Bharadwaj Ashram.

Similarly, the state general secretary of Samajwadi Party, Raj Narayan Bind, will hold public meetings, in support of party candidates, on February 19, 20 and 21. The party general secretary will go to all the assembly segments in the district, informed the party leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SP district president Yogesh Chandra Yadav said that besides Bind, former minister of the state government, Ram Asare Vishwakarma, will also hold a meeting on February 23 in trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna areas.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi will address a public meeting at Rasulpur square in Allahabad South assembly area on February 22. He will be accompanied by Babu Singh Kushwaha, the national president of Jan Adhikar Party. Party spokesperson Afsar Mehmood said that Owaisi and Kushwaha will strive to garner support for Mohd Farhan, the party candidate from Allahabad South, at a public meeting at 3 pm. Thereafter Owaisi will move to other areas in different assembly segments of Prayagraj to urge people to vote for AIMIM candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, BSP chief Mayawati will hold a public meeting at KP College ground on February 21. BSP leaders have taken permission from the college and district administration regarding the rally. Other top BSP leaders, including national general secretaries Satish Chandra Mishra and Munquad Ali, will also be at the rally set to be held from 12noon, said BSP district president Babulal Bhanwara.