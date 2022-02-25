Election 2022 LIVE updates: Akhilesh Yadav says BJP has gone 'cold and meek'
The election campaign for the fifth phase of polling will end today as the silence period kicks off under the model code of conduct. The fifth phase of assembly elections are scheduled for 60 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats across 11 districts: Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party, the perceived main challenger in the UP elections, continued their high-decibel campaign as both parties tussle to gain an advantage.
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 06:59 AM
Akhilesh Yadav says BJP has gone 'cold and meek'
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP has gone "cold and meek" since the time voting took place in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a rally in Prayagraj, Akhilesh Yadav assured that the Samajwadi Party will provide employment opportunities in the police department if voted to power.
"Since the time voting took place during all these four phases, BJP has gone cold and meek. BJP is selling everything to the private sector so that they are not supposed to provide jobs but when Samajwadi Party's government will be formed, then we'll announce vacancies in police and provide employment," the SP chief said.