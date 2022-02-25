Election 2022 LIVE updates: Akhilesh Yadav says BJP has gone 'cold and meek'

The election campaign for the fifth phase of polling will end today as the silence period kicks off under the model code of conduct. The fifth phase of assembly elections are scheduled for 60 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats across 11 districts: Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party, the perceived main challenger in the UP elections, continued their high-decibel campaign as both parties tussle to gain an advantage.