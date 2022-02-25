Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Election 2022 LIVE updates: Akhilesh Yadav says BJP has gone 'cold and meek'

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: With four phases of polling over, the political parties are trying to project favourable momentum.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses the 'Karyakarta Sammelan' for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Pratapgarh on Thursday.(ANI)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:59 AM IST
The election campaign for the fifth phase of polling will end today as the silence period kicks off under the model code of conduct. The fifth phase of assembly elections are scheduled for 60 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats across 11 districts: Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party, the perceived main challenger in the UP elections, continued their high-decibel campaign as both parties tussle to gain an advantage.

    Akhilesh Yadav says BJP has gone 'cold and meek'

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP has gone "cold and meek" since the time voting took place in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a rally in Prayagraj, Akhilesh Yadav assured that the Samajwadi Party will provide employment opportunities in the police department if voted to power.

    "Since the time voting took place during all these four phases, BJP has gone cold and meek. BJP is selling everything to the private sector so that they are not supposed to provide jobs but when Samajwadi Party's government will be formed, then we'll announce vacancies in police and provide employment," the SP chief said.

Topics
up election assembly election manipur election akhilesh yadav yogi adityanath narendra modi
