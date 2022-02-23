Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP polls: BSP Chief Mayawati says Muslims won’t vote SP and their ‘gunda raj’ govt

Bahujan Samaj Party chief has also accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP of inciting riots in the state.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (file photo)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 10:11 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati has hit out at the Samajwadi Party for propagating ‘gunda raj’ and ‘mafia raj’ during their tenure in Uttar Pradesh. She also accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP of inciting riots in the state.

BSP supremo further added that the Muslim community is unhappy with the work of SP for minorities and they will not vote for Akhilesh.

“People of Uttar Pradesh have rejected SP even before polls as voting for SP means Gunda raj, Mafia raj. Riots happened in the SP govt. The faces of SP leaders tell that they are not coming in power,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav says he is confident that SP will form a government in UP, and the fourth phase of polling will take the SP-Alliance to ‘double century’.

Polling is underway today for the fourth phase in the state. BSP chief Mayawati already cast her vote at the Municipal Nursery School polling booth in Lucknow.

The fourth phase of polling will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur. Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.

Topics
mayawati akhilesh yadav uttar pradesh politics
