Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / 'Dikh toh raha hai na,' Priyanka Gandhi's reply to 'Are you the CM face in UP?'
uttar pradesh assembly election

'Dikh toh raha hai na,' Priyanka Gandhi's reply to 'Are you the CM face in UP?'

Priyanka Gandhi asked if any other face from the Congress can be seen in Uttar Pradesh as she was asked whether she would be the CM face of the party in the UP Assembly Election 2022.
Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi launch the Youth Manifesto on Friday in New Delhi. (PTI)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday dropped major hints that she could be the chief ministerial face of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Flanked by Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala, Priyanka Gandhi with a smile on her face said, "Are you seeing any other face from the Congress? Then?" "Then you are the CM face for the Congress?" Priyanka Gandhi was asked. "Dikh toh raha hai na sab jaga mera chehra (My face can be seen everywhere)," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Watch the video

 

If this is any indication that Priyanka Gandhi might be contesting in the election, it will be a Battle of Titans in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath contesting from Gorakhpur and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav possibly contesting from Karhal.

RELATED STORIES

Full coverage of UP Assembly Election 2022

It will also be a first for a Gandhi family member to contest in a state assembly election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Priyanka Gandhi initially decided to contest from Varanasi, PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, but then decided against it.

In 2019, Priyanka Gandhi was appointed as the general secretary of the party in charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. In 2020, she was appointed as the general secretary in charge of the entire state.

After getting the charge of the state, Priyanka has been focussing on Uttar Pradesh and made women empowerment one of the main agendas of the Congress.

However, Priyanka could still be the CM face without contesting in the election. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former CM Akhilesh never contested in the state assembly election and this year's election is likely to be a debut for both of them.

The high-stake election in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases starting from February 10. The counting will take place on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka gandhi up election
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP