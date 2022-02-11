Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
uttar pradesh assembly election

Farmer leader Yogiraj Patel to contest polls from Sevapuri seat of Varanasi

President of Purvanchal Kisan Union (PKU) Yogiraj Singh Patel has also issued a poll manifesto after taking public opinion
Varanasi goes to polls in the last phase on March 7. (PTI file photo)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 10:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Farmer leader and president of Purvanchal Kisan Union (PKU) Yogiraj Singh Patel has decided to contest from Sevapuri assembly constituency of Varanasi as an independent candidate.

PKU is a farmers’ body that works for their cause in entire eastern UP.

Varanasi goes to polls in the last phase on March 7.

So far only Samajwadi Party has announced candidate from the seat by fielding former minister in Akhilesh Yadav government Surendra Patel.

“I have been working for the rights of farmers, weavers and common man for a long time and now will contest the election to serve the people. I have purchased nomination papers and I will contest as an independent from Sevapuri assembly constituency,” Patel said.

Patel, who has also issued a poll manifesto after taking public opinion, said

he would become the voice of farmers and raise their issues.

He also claimed that he would make efforts for caste census, free education for all and hike in minimum support price of various crops, if elected.

Patel said he would also raise the issue of unemployment and ask the government to generate employment opportunities for the youths.

He had also extended support to the year-long farmers’ movement against the now-repealed three agri-laws.

In 2017, Apna Dal (S) candidate Nilratan Patel Neelu had won from the seat. In 2012 Samajwadi Paty’s Surendra Patel had won the seat.

