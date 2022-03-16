In a bet over UP polls, SP supporter lost bike to BJP's. Then this happened

A supporter of the Samajwadi Party (SP) lost his bike to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter in a bet over the Uttar Pradesh assembly election results. Awadhesh, a resident of UP’s Banda, told news agency ANI that he got a call from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after he handed over his bike to the BJP supporter following the election results.

The Samajwadi Party supporter said that Akhilesh Yadav gave him a gold chain and asked not to indulge in bets anymore.

"After result, I handed over my bike...Akhilesh Yadav called me, can't forget the respect with which he treated me; also gave me a chain (ornament) and told me not to indulge in bets," the Banda resident was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Had I won the bet, I would have gotten his (BJP supporter's) tempo (auto rickshaw), but I lost it…My family has been supportive,” he added.

BJP defeated Samajwadi Party in a bipolar contest, paving the way for Yogi Adityanath to become the UP chief minister for the second consecutive term. While Samajwadi Party increased its seats and vote share from the last assembly elections, it could not reach anywhere close to the halfway mark.

SP won in 111 seats, while its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) won in eight and six seats, respectively. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which governed the state from 2007-2012, scored a single seat in the 403-member strong assembly.

While Yogi Adityanath is set to be elected as the legislative party leader in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has to take a call on deputy chief ministers in the state, as one of the two in the previous government, Keshav Prasad Maurya, lost the election from Sirathu assembly.

(With ANI inputs)

