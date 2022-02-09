Musclemen made a foray into Prayagraj’s political arena in the ‘90s

The entry of musclemen and Mafiosi in the political arena in Prayagraj region started way back in the 1990s. Records show that many local musclemen tried their luck in politics and became successful. Their entry into politics also triggered violence in which many innocents lost their lives. The use of automatic firearms, in murders, was also witnessed in the region for the first time as these individuals jumped into active politics.

After the 1990s, these musclemen and their kin frequently hit the headlines for their involvement in alleged criminal activities, demanding extortion, grabbing land and ordering killings of their opponents.

Of all the strongmen, Atiq Ahmad was perhaps the first to understand the power of the legislature.

Thus, Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq tops the list of such political leaders. Atiq contested state assembly elections from the city’s west assembly constituency as an independent candidate for the first time in 1989. He defeated Gopaldas of Congress and retained the seat in the next two elections. In the 1996 state assembly elections, Atiq contested from the same seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket and defeated BJP’s Tirathram Kohli. However, in the 2002 state polls, Atiq contested on an Apna Dal ticket and defeated Samajwadi Party’s candidate Gopaldas Yadav. In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Atiq won from Phulpur and resigned as an MLA.

In November 2004 by-elections, Atiq’s former henchman Raju Pal contested on a BSP ticket and defeated Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf. However, a few months later, on January 25, 2005, Raju Pal was gunned down in a shootout, and in the by-election’s same year, Ashraf won the seat. Atiq was accused of executing Pal to avenge the defeat in the elections.

Atiq has since then suffered a series of defeats in the state assembly and Lok Sabha elections, and with it, his political downfall also began.

Jawahar Yadav alias Jawahar Pandit, another muscleman, also entered the political arena in the ‘90s. Yadav contested the first poll from Jhunsi state assembly seat in 1991 but was defeated by Mahendra Pratap. However, in 1993, Yadav won the elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya has been six times Kunda MLA continuously from 1993 to 2017 and is contesting again from the same seat. Raja Bhaiyya won the seat in the 2017 state assembly elections, defeating his nearest opponent BJP’s candidate Janki Sharan with a large margin of 1,03,647 votes. Raja Bhaiyya polled a total of 1,36,597 votes which was 69.32% of the total votes cast.

With musclemen and Mafiosi ruling the roost, the Prayagraj region witnessed the murder of three MLAs. For the first time, a sophisticated firearm like AK-47 was used in the murder of Jawahar Yadav, while Raju Pal was gunned down in broad daylight.

The murders caused ripples in political corridors, and police had a tough time controlling the mess triggered by the killings. The accused in both cases are behind the bars now.

To recall, on August 13, 1996, MLA Jawahar Yadav was returning home in his car with his driver. Their vehicle was intercepted by a Maruti van ahead of Palace Cinema hall in the Civil Lines area. The assailants surrounded Yadav’s car and sprayed bullets using guns and an AK-47. Yadav, his driver Gulab Yadav and a commuter died in the attack.

Former MP Kapilmuni Karwaria and his brother, former MLC Surajbhan Karwaria, along with former MLA Udaybhan Karwaria and some other accused in the case are now behind bars.

Atiq’s former henchman Raju Pal challenged him in his stronghold and contested polls against his younger brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf. Pal won the polls, but it triggered an enmity with Atiq and his family.

Pal’s vehicle was surrounded by armed assailants in Dhumanganj area on January 25, 2005. In several rounds of firing, Pal and his aides Devilal and Sandeep Yadav were killed. Police, CBCID and then CBI carried out investigations. CBI has recently filed a chargesheet against former MP Atiq, his brother Ashraf and ten others.

Atiq is now lodged at Ahmedabad Jail, while Ashraf is in Bareilly Jail. Both have serious cases against them, including double murders at Mariadih village in Dhumanganj.

Three-time MLA from Jhunsi Mahendra Pratap Singh used to own a petrol pump at Andawa. On October 1, 1993, he reached his petrol pump after receiving information about some dispute over filling petrol in a vehicle. Some persons opened fire at the spot resulting in bullet injuries to the MLA. Mahendra Pratap died 18 days after the incident while undergoing treatment at SGPGI in Lucknow. An FIR was lodged against some persons in the Sarai Inayat area, and the case is still pending in the court.

