Nishad Party chief hopeful of Cabinet berth, says, "If chaiwala's son...'

Nishad Party founder Sanjay Nishad on Thursday said he was hopeful about getting a Cabinet post if the BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh. "When BJP can make an ordinary chaiwala's son as the PM, the party can make the son of a Nishad anything," he said as he cast his vote in the ongoing 6th phase polling of Uttar Pradesh Election 2022. "Is baar 300 paar (we'll win over 300 seats)," the BJP ally said.

BJP gave Nishad Party 15 seats, maximum in East UP.

BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan was also confident that BJP will get over 300 seats. "We will win all 9 seats in Gorakhpur mandal. Voter turnout will be historic in the Purvanchal region. BJP will get over 300 seats. The construction of Ram Temple is underway. Now, the people UP have decided to establish 'Ram Rajya' here," Ravi Kishan said.

A voter turnout of 21.79% was recorded till 11am on Thursday while polling across 57 constituencies is underway for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections. The government data shows the highest voter turnout of 23.42 per cent in Siddharthnagar, followed by 23.33 per cent in Basti and 23.24 per cent in Kushinagar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home district Gorakhpur recorded a voter turnout of 21.81. The lowest voter turnout has been recorded at 18.98 per cent in Balrampur and 19.58 per cent in Deoria.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer at Lucknow, BD Ram Tiwari said, "Voting is underway peacefully across all 10 districts in the state. EVM-related complaints are being immediately addressed."

A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are expected to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 676 candidates.

(With agency inputs)

