On Mukhtar turf, Yogi urges people to reject Mafiosi, their supporters

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said followers of Maharaja Suheldev will not support Mafiosi in the assembly elections and added that his BJP government had put several Mafiosi in jail, while several others, fearing police action, had fled Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Mau, the stronghold of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Yogi said after BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the state, as well as Mau and Azamgarh districts, had become free from riots.

“Under the SP and BSP governments, riots were the order of the day. 700 riots took place under SP rule and 364 riots under BSP government,” he said.

“Under the SP rule Mafiosi, armed with weapons, used to move freely on open jeeps to create terror among the common people. The SP government remained mute spectator to their terror. The Mafiosi killed poor people belonging to Yadav, Rajbhar and Khateek communities and grabbed their land as well. The SP government had virtually surrendered before the Mafiosi. I arrived from Gorakhpur to challenge the might of the Mafiosi and forced them to retreat. The people of Mau are aware of the action,” he said.

“After formation of BJP government, all Mafiosi fled from Mau, their illegal structures have been demolished with bulldozers and land grabbed by them has been freed,” he said.

“The BJP government has constructed memorials in the honour of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar as well as Maharaja Suheldev, who defeated and killed the Ghaznavid army general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle at Bahraich. After 1000 years the BJP government had released a postal stamp, run a train and constructed a grand memorial in Bahraich to honour the medieval warrior,” he said.

Indicating toward Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Yogi said the true follower of Suheldev will never give ticket to Mafiosi or go for alliance with a political party that supports the ideals of invaders -- Mohammad Ghori and Mahmud Ghanavi. “The SBSP is using the name of Suheldev to misguide the people. Their leaders have dumped the ideals of Suheldev and people should reject their party in the election by supporting BJP,” he said.

Abbas Anasri, son of sitting MLA Mukhtar Ansari, is contesting election from Mau Sadar seat on SBSP ticket, which is an alliance partner of SP.

Yogi said, fearing action, the Mafioso was not contesting elections and fielded his son. “The people should not fear him,” Yogi said.

“Mau has a glorious history and many freedom fighters. Kalpnath Rai and Ramji Singh worked for the development of the area, too. The people should vote for BJP candidates Ashok Singh from Mau Sadar seat and Poonam Saroj from Mohammadabad Ghona seat,” he said.

After winning the polls, BJP government will give free cooking gas to Ujjawala scheme beneficiaries on Holi and Diwali, travel for women will be free in UPSRTC buses, aid under Kanya Sumangala scheme will be increased to ₹25,000, marriage assistance to poor girls will be hiked to ₹1 lakh, one person from each family will get job or included in the self-employment schemes and 2 crore smart phones will be distributed among the youths, he said.

The chief minister also addressed public meetings in Azamgarh and Ghosi.

