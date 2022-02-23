PM speaks his ‘Man Ki Baat’ but avoids ‘Jan Ki Baat’: Bhupesh Baghel

Claiming that all, including farmers and students, have suffered a lot during BJP rule, Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always speaks about his ‘Man Ki Baat’ but never listens to ‘Jan Ki Baat’ (people’s voice).

Baghel was addressing public meetings at Pratapgarh Sadar and Rampur Khas assembly constituencies of Pratapgarh on Wednesday.

“Women are not respected and ration will also be stopped after elections. However, people will give a befitting reply to BJP on February 27 (when the district goes to polls),” he said.

The Congress leader also paid respects to ‘Lord Ram Van Gaman Marg’, Belha Devi, Yaksh Yudhishthir samvad sthal and also highlighted farmers’ agitation in his address.

He also took a jibe at the slip of tongue of union home minister Amit Shah during a recent rally.

“The tongue of union home minister is now slipping after observing the inclination of voters in the first three phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh. Home Minister is giving laptops to youths who will take admission in intermediate after passing class 12 which indicates that he is nervous after three phases of polls in the state. It is common in BJP where people take admission in BA after completing MA,” he said.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister said stray cattle menace in Uttar Pradesh was a result of BJP government which was following the policy of divide and rule.

“BJP is on verge of extinction in Uttarakhand and is nowhere in the scene in Punjab even,” he said.

Addressing voters at Raniganj Kaithola at Rampur Khas, Baghel said People of Rampur Khas have always been with the Congress since 1980 and will remain with it in future as well.