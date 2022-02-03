Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
uttar pradesh assembly election

Priyanka, Akhilesh and Jayant display bonhomie on campaign trail in Uttar Pradesh

The greetings were shared among the top opposition leaders Priyanka, Akhilesh and Jayant from their respective vehicles in the midst of loud cheers and applause in Bulandshahr
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary greet each other after they came face to face during their respective election campaigns in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

A show of bonhomie amid the high-octane campaigning underway in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh was witnessed on Thursday when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waved at and greeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) head Jayant Chaudhary who reciprocated.

The greetings were shared among the top opposition leaders Priyanka, Akhilesh and Jayant from their respective vehicles in the midst of loud cheers and applause in Bulandshahr.

While Priyanka waved from an open van, the two other leaders, Akhilesh and Jayant who have joined hands for the seven-phase UP assembly elections, waved back, all smiles, from their Vijay Rath campaign bus.

ANI tweeted a video of those moments and of the crowds between the two vehicles cheering.

With the video, ANI wrote: “#WATCH | Bulandshahr | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav-RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary wave at and greet each other after they came face to face during their respective election campaigns for #UttarPradeshElection2022.”

Later in the evening, the bonhomie spilled over to Twitter also. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture and captioned it: “Ek dua salaam tehzeeb ke naam (greetings and courtesies).”

A little later, in an apparent response to Akhilesh’s post, Priyanka tweeted: “Hamari bhi aapko Ram Ram (my greetings to you)”. She tagged both Akhilesh and Jayant in the tweet that showed the sequence.

This is not the first time that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav greeted each other with smiles in recent times and made way for a good photo-op. The duo had bumped into each other on a Lucknow-bound flight in October and even took a photo together.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are contesting the election separately. They had jointly entered the poll fray in 2017 and had broken ties after the results were not in their favour.

