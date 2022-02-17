‘Samajwadi Party jo kehti hain…’: Mulayam to Karhal voters in first public rally in ongoing UP polls

With the vital third phase of ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls scheduled on Sunday (February 20), Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav stepped out to address his first public rally on Thursday. At the event in Karhal from where his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the assembly polls for the first time, Mulayam said if voted to power, his party will fulfill all the promises they made made to the public.

Mulayam said a progressive nation can be built when “farmers, traders and youth work together" for the same, while also noting “Samajwadi Party jo kehti hain, woh karti hain (Samajwadi Party does what it says)”.

Stating that the policies of the SP are “clear”, the Mainpuri MP, of which Karhal is an assembly constituency, added that every citizen of Uttar Pradesh is worried about their future and the party “can fulfill their aspirations”.

Mulayam said that efforts should be made to provide manure to farmers as well as to help them sell their crops. Highlighting farmers want for irrigation facilities, the SP patron added that if yield increases, “the condition of the farmers will improve”.

He further stated that if the SP forms government in Uttar Pradesh, efforts will be made not only for farmers, but also for traders in order to help both sides benefit. Mulayam also talked out about unemployment, and said the SP regime will ensure efforts are made to provide jobs to the youth.

Appreciating the large crowd that turned up at his rally, Mulayam said it shows that people are there to listen to him. “Today, I am very happy to be among you all. There is a huge crowd here, this is proving that the people want the SP government to be formed here,” the SP patron added during his rally.

The crowd at Mulayam's rally raised slogans as the SP patron addressed them. In videos shared by the SP on Twitter, they could be seeing waiving the party flag and chanting "jiska jalwa kayam hai…uska naam mulayam hai".

Mulayam urged people of Karhal to vote for Akhilesh and make him victorious by a huge margin.

Farmers play a significant role in this year's Uttar Pradesh elections, considering the impact of their year long protests over the passing and subsequent rolling back of the three farm laws. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led current ruling dispensation, on the other hand, has been pinning on the double-engine government benefits in a majority of their poll campaigns and taking digs at the SP for dynasty politics.

Meanwhile, Mulayam's rally in Karhal comes two days after the BJP candidate from the constituency SP Singh Baghel's convoy was attacked in the region. According to the leader's police complaint, stones were pelted and sticks were thrown at his car that caused glass panes to shatter. Baghel escaped unhurt and later registered a First Information Report (FIR). Several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal, have condemned the incident and alleged “SP goons" sent by Akhilesh were behind it. Thakur has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI), and asked for deployment of paramilitary forces in all polling booths of Karhal. Baghel has also been provided with ‘Z’ category security cover.

