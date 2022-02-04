Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / SP wave across UP has ‘shocked’ BJP: Dimple Yadav
SP wave across UP has ‘shocked’ BJP: Dimple Yadav

The former SP MP, who offered prayers to Maa Vindhyavasini in Vindhyachal on Friday, said the work of seat sharing with allies in Purvanchal region for 2022 UP assembly polls would be completed soon
The SP leader, who offered prayers to Maa Vindhyavasini in Vindhyachal on Friday, said the work of seat sharing with allies in Purvanchal region for 2022 UP assembly polls would be completed soon (HT photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 11:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Claiming that there was a Samajwadi Party (SP) wave in the entire Uttar Pradesh, party leader and former MP Dimple Yadav on Friday said the SP and its allies will get 50 seats in western UP.

She also said the SP and its alliance partners will get outstanding success in Purvanchal region too in the forthcoming UP assembly polls. The former two-term Kannauj MP and wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was “shocked” to see the SP wave in the state.

She was talking to reporters after offering prayers to Maa Vindhyavasini in Vindhyachal in Mirzapur district. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family priest Vijay Babu Mishra was also there to perform the ritual.

Moreover, the SP leader said the work of seat sharing with allies in Purvanchal region would be completed soon. She said the SP and its allies will perform well in every phase and the performance will get better with each phase. The SP alliance will be in a stronger position by the last phase, she added. Her mother Champa Rawat also accompanied her.

Dimple Yadav reached Vindhyachal on Friday evening by road from Lucknow at 4:45 pm. After staying there for some time in a hotel, she reached the sanctum sanctorum of Maa Vindhyavasini temple. She offered prayers there amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras by the priests.

