Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP assembly elections 2022: Mulayam's brother-in-law joins BJP, claims Akhilesh torturing 'Netaji'
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP assembly elections 2022: Mulayam's brother-in-law joins BJP, claims Akhilesh torturing 'Netaji'

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022: Pramod Gupta is the latest leader from the Samajwadi Party to join the BJP ahead of assembly election. On Wednesday, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna had joined the saffron party.
Samajwadi Party leader Pramod Gupta joining the BJP on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Samajwadi Party (SP) received another jolt on Thursday when one of its leaders and the brother-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pramod Gupta moved to the BJP camp at a ceremony in Lucknow, just weeks before the assembly elections begin in Uttar Pradesh.

Full Coverage: Assembly Election 2022

He had attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying he has not been following the Samajwadi ideology, and has even imprisoned his father and party patriarch.

"SP is giving shelter to mafias and criminals and there is no point in staying in such a party. Akhilesh has imprisoned Mulayam Singh Yadav. Netaji (Mulayam Singh) and Shivpal were tortured by Akhilesh," Gupta said on Wednesday, adding that nobody is allowed to meet Mulayam.

Also Read | Congress release second list of candidates for UP polls

He further claimed that people who are abusing Mulayam are being promoted in the party by Akhilesh Yadav.

“People who believe in the Samajwadi ideology are being edged out, we are very unhappy,” he said at the press conference yesterday.

RELATED STORIES

This comes a day after Mulayam’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in the presence of deputy Uttar Pradesh chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aparna is the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Pratik. They got married in 2011. She is believed to have sought a ticket from Lucknow Cantt assembly seat, according to news agency ANI.

Aparna Yadav made her political debut in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections by contesting from Lucknow Cantt. However, she was defeated by BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh up election samajwadi party mulayam singh yadav
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP