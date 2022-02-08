Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP Assembly Polls: Congress releases eighth list of 28 candidates
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Assembly Polls: Congress releases eighth list of 28 candidates



Published on Feb 08, 2022 08:00 AM IST
ANI | , Lucknow

 The Congress party on Monday released its eighth list of 28 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 28 assembly seats, 10 seats have been given to women candidates. This is in line with the party's commitment to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates.

The party has fielded Ashish Shukla from the Amethi constituency.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are emphasizing on women. The party has adopted the "MY" factor comprising of Mahila and youth.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

Topics
uttar pradesh congress up election priyanka gandhi sonia gandhi rahul gandhi aicc secretary
