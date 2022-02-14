UP elections 2022: On '80 vs 20’ remark, Yogi says it's about progress over negativity, not religion

Exuding confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a clear majority with over 300 seats, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the election this time is an ‘80 versus 20’ fight, wherein 80 per cent are those who back progress and 20 per cent are the ones who always oppose and have a negative attitude towards everything.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Adityanath said the first phase election in Uttar Pradesh held on February 10 made it amply clear that the BJP is coming back to power.

"80 per cent of people have supported the BJP and 20 per cent are those who want to oppose it. (These same people) opposed vaccines (Covid), Ann Yojana, expressways, One District One Medical College plan," he added.

Clarifying his remark on the ‘80 versus 20’ election, the chief minister said that his comment was merely based on “reaction to action” and had nothing to do with religion.

"I said 80 per cent people are with the BJP and 20 per cent always oppose us and will do so this time too. I did not say it in the context of religion, caste or creed," Adityanath clarified.

He went on to say that the 80 per cent are "those who are happy with the state government's agenda of security, who appreciate the public welfare schemes of the state government, those who like development, and those who got a chance to get their work (at government offices) done in an honest and transparent way."

Those people who have experienced a positive change in their lives and appreciate the state government's efforts constitute 80 per cent, the UP chief minister said. He further explained that the 20 per cent are those people who always oppose everything. "They opposed everything before and will continue doing so now. They have negative thinking. They back money and crime and will continue to do so. This is how the election this time is that of 80 versus 20," he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for changing the agenda of politics in India, Adityanath said, "Under the leadership of Modi and with the blessing of the people, the double-engine government is returning for the tenure."

Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks of the BJP cooling down after the first phase of elections, he said the SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress are upset and are on a back foot at the moment.

"The public's response has been cold towards the Samajwadi Party in the first phase of the election. People are warm towards the BJP and the party is going to the public with issues, our work is solid and our intentions are honest," Adityanath said.

"I can say with confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state," he reiterated.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly are being held in seven phases. The first phase kicked off on February 10, while the second phase of voting is being conducted in 55 assembly constituencies today, covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

The remaining phases will be held on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.