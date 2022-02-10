UP Polls-2022: 46 all-women booths, transport facility for senior citizen in Lucknow

The District Election Office issued a list of do’s and don’ts’ to the representatives of all the political parties and candidates as the state capital gears up for polls on February 23.

Besides, the office also ordered the construction of 46 all-women polling booths, seven booths for differently-abled and one green booth.

“Since the city would go to poll on February 23, the canvassing will stop by February 21,” said District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, who is also the district election officer.

Prakash also said that the parties should ensure that there is no violation of the model code of conduct. He said, this time there will be 46 all-women booths solely handled by women. Other than this, seven booths would be established exclusively for differently-abled, and one booth would be a green booth that would run on solar power.

He said arrangements will be made to facilitate the senior citizen. “We have made elaborate arrangements to transport senior citizens, aged 80 or above, to and from the polling booths,” said Prakash.

