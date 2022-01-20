Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP polls 2022: Cong releases second list of 41 candidates, 16 of them are women

The party has promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in this year's Uttar Pradesh election, which is reflected in the second list.
After being out of power in UP for nearly 30 years, Congress is eyeing to make a comeback in the state with a core focus on women empowerment and welfare.(PTI file photo)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:13 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

The Congress party on Thursday released its second list of candidates for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Out of the total 41 candidates in this list, 16 are women.

Some of the candidates named in the second list are Haji Akhlaq from Kairana, Subodh Sharma from Muzaffar Nagar, Ranjan Sharma from Meerut, Anil Dev Tyagi from Baghpat, Sushil Chaudhary from Bulandshahar and Hemant Chahar from Fatehpur Sikri.

Among the 16 women candidates, Sukhwinder Kaur is contesting from Saharanpur Nagar, Kalpana Singh from Bilari, Dr Yasmeen Rana from Charthawal and Neeraj Kumari Prajapati from Modi Nagar etc.

Last week, Congress had released its first list of 125 candidates for the assembly election which included 50 women.

After being out of power in UP for nearly 30 years, Congress is eyeing to make a comeback in the state with a core focus on women empowerment and welfare.

The party's campaign is led by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who has started ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign which has become the main campaign for the party int he poll-bound state. In December last year, Gandhi released a women-centric manifesto which included promises such as a 40% quota in government jobs, free travel in state-run buses among others.

Apart from the above, Congress is also focusing on the state of education, security, self-reliance and health in poll-bound UP.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on March 10.

The top contenders in UP this year are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

