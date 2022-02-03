UP polls 2022: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to file nomination today

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from the assembly constituency of Sirathu in the state's Kaushambi district, will file his nomination papers today.

Maurya, who is from the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be accompanied by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union minister and party's UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Anupriya Patel, Union minister and president of the BJP's alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh, Apna Dal.

“BJP national president JP Nadda will address a public rally on February 3 at 12:35pm in my birthplace of Sirathu,” Maurya tweeted a day ago.

Interestingly, Maurya will be up against Pallavi Patel, the sister of Anupriya Patel. Pallavi Patel will represent the opposition Samajwadi Party-led alliance; her mother Krishna Patel heads the Apna Dal (K), which is a member of the SP-led alliance.

At present, Keshav Prasad Maurya is a Member of the state's Legislative Council (MLC). In 2017, after the BJP won the UP assembly polls, he resigned as Member of Parliament (MP) from the state's Phulpur seat to take over as the deputy chief minister.

The first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, followed by six more rounds--on February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes for all 403 assembly constituencies will be held on March 10.

