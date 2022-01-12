UP polls 2022: Will join Samajwadi Party on January 14, says former minister Swami Prasad Maurya

A day after he resigned as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, Swami Prasad Maurya said on Wednesday he was headed to the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), which, he said, he will join on January 14.

“I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January. I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, the BJP would not have to face this,” Maurya said, according to news agency ANI.

In a sudden development on Tuesday, Maurya, who joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), announced he was quitting as the labour minister in chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government for its alleged neglect of traders and backward classes.

After announcing his resignation, the veteran politician, an influential grassroots-level OBC leader, met Akhilesh Yadav, the former UP chief minister. After the meeting, Yadav put out a tweet welcoming the now-former minister; however, the SP did not make any official announcement regarding Maurya's induction into the party.

In joining the SP, Maurya is likely to be accompanied by at least four legislators, who resigned from the BJP in his support. While three quit immediately, the fourth, Vinay Shakya, was allegedly ‘abducted’ by his brother. However, the police, and Shakya himself clarified he was, in fact, at his residence in Etawah, with the MLA also expressing his support for Swami Prasad Maurya.

The developments took place just a month before the country's most populous states heads to polls, which will be conducted in seven phases. While the first round of polling will take place on February 10, the last round will be held on March 7. Votes cast across all 403 assembly constituencies will be counted on March 10.