uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb who humiliated his father, says MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Not just Shivraj Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also has in the past compared Akhilesh Yadav to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (right) called Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav a modern-day Aurangzeb(PTI, ANI)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 06:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Uttar Pradesh election got personal on Sunday with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calling the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav a modern-day Aurangzeb.“Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb. The one who wasn't loyal to his father, how will he be loyal to you?,” news agency ANI quoted Chouhan while he addressed a poll rally in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. Shivraj Chouhan continued his attacks on Akhilesh. “Mulayam Singh himself said so...Aurangzeb jailed his father, killed his brothers. Mulayam Ji says no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did,” ANI quoted the Madhya Pradesh chief minister. Watch video here

 

But this is not the first instance when the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have invoked the Mughal emperor to snipe at Akhilesh. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had compared the SP chief to Aurangzeb who took over the reins of Mughal empire after imprisoning his father Shah Jahan. “The one who dethroned his father, like Aurangzeb, joined hands with the sworn enemy. After May 23, they will again abuse each other. These ‘mahamilavati’ people are behaving like scorpions, frogs and snakes which come together during floods,” Yogi had tweeted three years ago. The Aurangzeb parallel was drawn for the first time in 2016, when Akhilesh was involved in a bitter feud with uncle Shivpal Yadav over the control of Samajwadi Party.The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10. Full UP Assembly election coverage here

