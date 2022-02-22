UP polls: Akhilesh promises farmers, youths to end all their woes

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday promised farmers and youngsters to resolve all their problems on priority if his party came to power in Uttar Pradesh. In a bid to woo the unemployed youth, Akhilesh promised to fill 11 lakh posts which, as per him, were lying vacant in the education department.

The SP chief further said steps will also be taken for recruitment in the police department and in the army. Besides, he promised MSP for all crops, free power for irrigation and interest-free loans for farmers as promised in the party’s manifesto. The SP leader made these announcements while addressing public meetings in Karachhana area of trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj and later in Sirathu and Chail in Kaushambi districts.

The former CM claimed that the SP and its allies were well on their way to forming the next government in the state and would work to bring back the derailed economy of the state back on track. He said the ongoing UP assembly polls will not just decide the next government and the fate of UP but also the fate of democracy in the country. He claimed that by the end of fourth phase, his party would make a century in bagging seats and in the subsequent phases it will further improve its position to win the elections with a thumping majority.

Hitting hard on the BJP and the “false” promises made by the party and its leaders, he alleged that the BJP was a party of liars. “The small leaders of BJP tell small lies and big leaders tell bigger lies while the biggest leader tells the biggest lies. And now these liars have come to seek votes,” he alleged. “But the people have made up their mind to not forgive them but rather wipe them off”, Akhilesh claimed.

“They (BJP leaders) had promised that farmers’ earnings will be doubled but the farmers know that how big a lie that was. Farmers went to get fertiliser and never got it. Diesel and petrol prices have risen alarmingly and so is price of LPG cylinders. Question papers of recruitment exams got leaked and exams had to be cancelled. Youngsters with BEd and TET certificates are struggling for jobs,” he said.

He told the gathering to read SP’s manifesto as the party would fulfil all promises to implement it in letter and spirit. “We will absorb the BEd and TET qualified youngsters by ensuring them jobs. We will also help those working as instructors in government schools,” said Akhilesh.

“In view of the Covid pandemic, education of our kids got ruined. Lakhs of posts are lying vacant in the education department and we will fill them to provide jobs to eligible people and also improve the education being imparted to the children,” he said.

“The Baba CM (a reference to UP CM) whose development is limited to changing names and laying foundation stones is saying he will take out ‘garmi’ (haughtiness) but I am sure that after people vote here, just like in the earlier phases of the polls, it is they (BJP) who will lose all steam,” he claimed.

While addressing a public meeting at Sirathu in support of Apna Dal (Kemravadi) candidate Pallavi Patel, Akhilesh said the incumbent BJP government would be routed by the common man especially the poor because when these people wanted help during pandemic, the BJP left them orphaned. He also appealed to the SP activists to ensure the victory of Patel because she was in the fray on the SP symbol and not the symbol of her own party.

In 2017, SP could win just Karachhana seat of Prayagraj out of the 22 seats of the region comprising Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh districts. This was in stark contrast of 2012 polls when the party had bagged 12 of the 22 assembly seats, including eight in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and four in Pratapgarh.