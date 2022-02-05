UP polls: ‘Baba chief minister…': Akhilesh takes swipe at Adityanath, BJP in Aligarh

During his press briefing in Aligarh ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that the citizens of the state have decided to wipe out Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the first phase of the polls itself. He also took a dig at chief minister Yogi Adityanath by calling him “Baba chief minister”.

Saying that the forthcoming elections is vital for the northern state as it will decide its future and democratic scenario, Akhilesh said the saffron camp that has been running Uttar Pradesh and the Centre for many years, and calls themselves “double engine” regime, has disappointed the farmers.

“Farmers had to stage protests for a year in order for the Centre to take back the three farm laws. As elections approached the states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP withdrew the black laws,” the SP chief said, adding that the saffron party has “destroyed” the farmers.

He further stated that the BJP is yet to give an explanation on why the three farm laws were rolled back if the party was earlier advocating them, saying it will be beneficial for the farmers.

Akhilesh said the BJP had “promised double income for farmers, but it never happened”. "We should come together to defeat them,” he added.

The SP president said the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls is going to be “bhaichara” versus BJP, adding that the saffron party is practicing negative politics as opposed to SP's positive one.

He added that the BJP's slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” is most fake, and the party needs to have some “samajh (brain)” in them. Further, he said the saffron party is bringing in a new parliament, ending Amar Jawan Jyoti, and might change the Indian constitution too.

Akhilesh also hit back at Adityanath over his “taking the heat out” remark, asking if is a “compressor”. “If he feels so much garmi (heat), take him to Uttarakhand,” he told the press briefing.

Notably, on January 29, Adityanath made a veiled attack on the SP on Twitter, saying that the candidate of “Tamanchawadi Party” from Kairana is threatening that the “heat” is yet to calm down. “After March 10, the heat will cool down,” the Uttar Pradesh CM tweeted.

On Saturday, Akhilesh claimed his party is going to win 400 seats in the upcoming polls, and the BJP will bag only three. On his alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), he said that the SP wants to take in all like-minded people and pointed out that even the saffron camp enters into alliance.

Akhilesh is contesting the Uttar Pradesh elections for the time from Karhal constituency. The polls for 403 seats of the state assembly will take place between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, and the counting of the votes will be held on March 10.