UP polls: Bulldozer Baba distributed smartphones but no one received them, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched an all out attack on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him a 'bulldozer baba'.

Addressing a poll rally in Hardoi, Yadav said,"Yogi used to change names and colours of schemes in the past five years and now his name has also been changed to Bulldozer wale Baba."

Hitting out at the Yogi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that Yogi claimed that he distributed one crore smartphones to Youths, but no one has received them.

After Hardoi, Akhilesh Yadav was in Congress bastion Raebareli where he slammed the Centre over the ABG Shipyard case, “This govt (BJP) isn't a govt for the poor, but for the rich. We won't get a loan easily,will have to put our land & house for mortgage, but big industrialists ran away after looting banks...ask anyone on road, everyone will say SP is coming.

He said this time there is a direct fight between the BJP and the people of the state.

"We are with the people who are directly fighting with the BJP. Neither BSP nor Congress is going to form the next government. Don't waste your votes and ensure the SP forms the next government," he said.

The SP chief exuded confidence in his victory in the ongoing election and said,"Ask anyone on road, everyone will say SP is coming,"

The polling for the fourth phase of the seven-phased UP Assembly polls will be held on February 23.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

