Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP Polls: Congress declares candidates for Prayagraj region’s remaining 10 seats
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Polls: Congress declares candidates for Prayagraj region’s remaining 10 seats

With this Congress has declared the names of candidates on all 22 assembly seats of the three districts of Prayagraj region
This, however, has left the Congress candidates just one day to file nominations as February 8 is the last date for filing papers for the seats going to polls in the fifth phase of the UP assembly polls on February 27. (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 09:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Congress finally declared candidates for the remaining 10 seats of the Prayagraj region’s total 22 seats comprising the districts of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi on Monday. This, however, leaves these candidates just one day to file nominations as February 8 is the last date for filing papers for the seats going to polls in the fifth phase of the UP assembly polls on February 27.

The party in Prayagraj has entered Manoj Pasi from Soraon (reserved), Siddhanath Maurya from Phulpur, Reena Devi Bind from Handia, Madhvi Rai from Meja, Rinki Sunil Patel from Karachhana, Tasleemuddin from Allahabad West and Ram Kripal Kol from Koraon (reserved) seat.

Likewise, in Pratapgarh, Congress has fielded Yogesh Yadav from Kunda and Prashant Singh from Vishwanathganj, while in Kaushambi district, the party has entered Talat Azim from Chail assembly constituency.

Out of the 22 assembly seats of the three districts of Prayagraj region, Prayagraj is the largest in terms of 12 assembly seats, Pratapgrah is next with seven assembly seats, followed by Kaushambi with three assembly seats.

Earlier, the party has already fielded former student leader Sanjay Tiwari as its candidate from Prayagraj’s Pratappr seat and Maulana Abdul Wahid from Pratapgarh’s Raniganj seat.

RELATED STORIES

In Prayagraj, Congress has fielded Durgesh Pandey from Phaphamau, Alpana Nishad from Allahabad South seat, Manju Sant from Bara (SC) assembly seat and Anugrah Narain Singh from Allahabad North seat.

So far in Pratapgarh, besides Maulana Abdul Wahid from Raniganj seat, the Congress has fielded present Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra from the Rampur Khas, Beena Rani from Babaganj (SC) seat, Neeraj Tripathi from Pratapgarh (Sadar) and Sunita Singh Patel from Patti.

The party had earlier announced Arun Kumar Vidyarthi as its candidate from Manjhanpur (SC) constituency of Kaushambi district of the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP