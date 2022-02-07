UP Polls: Congress declares candidates for Prayagraj region’s remaining 10 seats

Congress finally declared candidates for the remaining 10 seats of the Prayagraj region’s total 22 seats comprising the districts of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi on Monday. This, however, leaves these candidates just one day to file nominations as February 8 is the last date for filing papers for the seats going to polls in the fifth phase of the UP assembly polls on February 27.

The party in Prayagraj has entered Manoj Pasi from Soraon (reserved), Siddhanath Maurya from Phulpur, Reena Devi Bind from Handia, Madhvi Rai from Meja, Rinki Sunil Patel from Karachhana, Tasleemuddin from Allahabad West and Ram Kripal Kol from Koraon (reserved) seat.

Likewise, in Pratapgarh, Congress has fielded Yogesh Yadav from Kunda and Prashant Singh from Vishwanathganj, while in Kaushambi district, the party has entered Talat Azim from Chail assembly constituency.

Out of the 22 assembly seats of the three districts of Prayagraj region, Prayagraj is the largest in terms of 12 assembly seats, Pratapgrah is next with seven assembly seats, followed by Kaushambi with three assembly seats.

Earlier, the party has already fielded former student leader Sanjay Tiwari as its candidate from Prayagraj’s Pratappr seat and Maulana Abdul Wahid from Pratapgarh’s Raniganj seat.

In Prayagraj, Congress has fielded Durgesh Pandey from Phaphamau, Alpana Nishad from Allahabad South seat, Manju Sant from Bara (SC) assembly seat and Anugrah Narain Singh from Allahabad North seat.

So far in Pratapgarh, besides Maulana Abdul Wahid from Raniganj seat, the Congress has fielded present Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra from the Rampur Khas, Beena Rani from Babaganj (SC) seat, Neeraj Tripathi from Pratapgarh (Sadar) and Sunita Singh Patel from Patti.

The party had earlier announced Arun Kumar Vidyarthi as its candidate from Manjhanpur (SC) constituency of Kaushambi district of the region.