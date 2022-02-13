Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Delhi CM Kejriwal’s rally in Lucknow on Feb 21
UP polls: Delhi CM Kejriwal’s rally in Lucknow on Feb 21

Kejriwal, other senior AAP leaders to also address public meetings in other parts of UP from Feb 21
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally in Lucknow on February 21 for the ongoing UP assembly polls. Earlier on January 2 last month, he had addressed a rally at Smriti Upvan Maidan here.

Along with him, several other senior AAP leaders, including deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rakhi Birla, Somnath Bharthi and Punjab CM face of the party Bhagwant Mann are among the 15 star campaigners of the party who will also address rallies in UP.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address a public meeting in Lucknow on February 21. Along with him, other senior leaders of the party will also campaign across the state,” Sabhajeet Singh, state AAP president told media persons on Sunday.

On February 22, Kejriwal will canvass for party candidates in Barabanki district while he will campaign in Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar districts on February 23.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, Kejriwal will address a public meeting and lead a “Padyatra” on February 24 to seek votes for his party candidates. On these dates, star campaigners of the party will campaign in other districts across the state. AAP is contesting on all seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls this time.

