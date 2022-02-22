Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Like Lankesh in Ramayana, SP is Dangesh, says Yogi Adityanath

UP Assembly election: Yogi Adityanath once again accused the Samajwadi Party of protecting mafias and terrorists and imposing curfews during its rule.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched an all out attack on Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party during a rally in Bahraich district of the poll-bound state.

Drawing a Ramayana parallel, the chief minister called the SP as ‘dangesh’ (those who carry out riots).“Samajwadi Party shielded mafias and terrorists. Now, UP doesn't see riots and curfews. They (previous govts) imposed curfews, but we take out Kanwar Yatra. You must have heard of 'Lankesh' in Ramayana. Similarly, SP should be called Dangesh,” news agency ANI quoted Adityanath as saying. 

“An Ahmedabad court pronounced the quantum of sentence for 38 terrorists in the (2008) serial blasts case. Capital punishment and life imprisonment were awarded. They included some terrorists from UP too. And, the family of one of them was seen with the SP chief asking for votes for the party,

This is not the first time when Yogi Adityanath has accused the SP of shielding terrorists and gangsters. The UP chief minister's attacks have sharpened ever since the capital punishment handed out to 38 convicts in the Ahmedabad blasts case. During a poll rally in Pilibhit few days ago, Yogi Adityanath had linked the Samajwadi Party chief to one of the accused involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts. 

Uttar Pradesh is voting in seven phases to elect its 403-member Assembly. The first three phases were held on February 10, 14 and 20. The fourth phase will take place on Wednesday. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.Complete UP assembly election coverage here 

 

