UP polls: Owaisi promises CMs by rotation if Bhagidari Morcha comes to power in the state

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said if Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha comes to power, Babu Singh Kushwaha would be the chief minister of the state for two-and-a-half years.

“For the remaining tenure, a person from dalit community will be selected as chief minister. There will be three deputy chief ministers from Muslim, Nishad and extremely backward communities,” he said. Owaisi was addressing a large gathering at Naubasta in Vishwanath Ganj assembly seat during which he urged voters to support AIMIM candidates.

The Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha includes the AIMIM, the Jan Adhikari Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, the Bharat Mukti Morcha led by Vaman Meshram, the Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan and the Bhartiya Vanchit Samaj Party led by Ram Prasad Kashyap.

Owaisi also spoke at a gathering at Gazi-Ka-Bagh in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh seeking votes for AIMIM candidate Anil Saroj.

He was accompanied by Jan Adhikar party chief Babu Singh Kushwaha.

Hitting out at SP and BJP, Owaisi said there was not much difference between Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath. Members of minority, dalit and weaker communities were oppressed under both the governments, he alleged.

“Gundaraj prevailed in Akhilesh’s rule and law and order situation was no better in BJP government. Not only oxygen and medicines, but BJP government failed in providing even wood for cremation of bodies during Covid pandemic.

“We want to secure rights of weaker communities of the society and want their participation in politics, education, employment and government contracts,” said Owaisi

“I was attacked as the opposition was scared with the alliance of Owaisi and Babu Singh Kushwaha which can bring revolution in the state. I denied Z security as I want equal rights for my people. Z security for me will be injustice to those who lost their lives while protesting the CAA in Uttar Pradesh,” Owaisi said.

