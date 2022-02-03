UP polls: Pedestrian caught with 15 lakh unaccounted cash in Lucknow

In another big seizure of unaccounted cash and valuables ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Lucknow police, on Wednesday night, seized ₹15 lakh cash from a pedestrian during checking drive carried out in Wazirganj police station area, police said on Thursday.

They said over ₹90 lakh unaccounted cash and gold and diamonds worth ₹60 lakh have been seized during police checking since last week.

Lucknow’s additional deputy commissioner of police (west), CN Sinha said the cash was seized from one Arpit Kashyap, a resident of Naubasta, Bazarkhala who attempted to escape after noticing police team checking people at Aghamill crossing around 11 pm. He said Kashyap was carrying a plastic bag containing cash.

Sinha said Kashyap revealed that owner of a business house where he works had asked him to collect cash from a person of Tilak Nagar locality. Sinha said Kashyap was walking towards his house after collecting the cash when he panicked on seeing the police and was nabbed. “The cash was seized as he failed to present the source of money. Income tax department has been informed about the seizure,” Sinha said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police had seized ₹4.5 lakh from one Sandeep Ahuja in Hussainganj area. Similarly, gold and diamonds worth over ₹60 lakh were seized from a Rajasthan jeweller during police checking near canal turn under Para police station on Tuesday.

On Monday, the city police had seized ₹38 lakh cash from a Ghaziabad builder during checking in Naka area, while ₹10 lakh was seized from a contractor in Hazratganj and ₹8.5 lakh was seized from a trader in Thakuraganj area.

On January 28, the city police had seized ₹11.5 lakh cash from three Pratapgarh residents at Tedipulia crossing in Gudamba while they were travelling in a car and ₹6.31 lakh from a family during checking in Thakurganj.

As per the election commission directives, a person can carry a maximum of ₹50,000 at a time. For larger amount, a person has to carry along proof of the source of money.