UP polls: PM Modi to address rallies in Kaushambi, Prayagraj on Feb 23, 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Kaushambi on February 23 and another in Prayagraj on February 24, say Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leaders familiar with it. Prayagraj region will go to polls in the fifth phase on February 27.

Through the two rallies, the PM will seek support for BJP’s and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidates in fray from 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj, seven seats of Pratapgarh and three of Kaushambi district.

He will also urge people to vote for BJP candidates in the entire Kashi Pranth area of the BJP that covers this entire belt of Uttar Pradesh comprising 12 administrative districts including Bijnor, Sonbhadra, Varanasi and Amethi, they added.

The Prayagraj region is vital for BJP as in 2017 the party and its ally Apna Dal (S) had bagged 16 seats out of the total 22 in the region. The BJP had won 13 while the Apna Dal (S) had bagged three seats.

BJP’s Kaushambi district president Anita Tripathi said, “The PM would hold a public rally in the district on February 23. The visit has been finalised. In coordination with the district officials, the venue and time of the rally are now being worked out.”

Prayagraj city BJP unit chief Ganesh Kesarwani said the PM would address a public meeting in Phaphamau area on February 24. “Senior BJP leaders, including national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state vice-president MLC Laxman Acharya and BJP women’s wing national executive committee member Nanda Dagla have already arrived in the district,” he added.

This will be the first time that PM Modi is going to hold a public meeting in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj. Earlier, since 2014 till now, the PM has come to Prayagraj seven times: Four times to Parade Ground, twice at Andawa and once at KP College ground.

Other BJP leaders to also campaign

Union road transport and shipping minister Nitin Gadkari will undertake campaigning in Allahabad North assembly constituency area on February 22 even as union minister Piyush Goyal will do so in Allahabad North area on February 23. A road show by union home minister Amit Shah too is set to be held on February 25. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will also garner support for BJP candidates in Patti assembly seat area of Pratapgarh.

