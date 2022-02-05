UP polls: Priyanka stresses on jobs during door-to-door campaigning

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged voters to reject parties that have not been able to address issues like development and rising unemployment in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka, who was on a door-to-door campaign in Iglas, Aligarh and Kol assembly constituencies, discussed with the people how a large number of government posts were lying vacant while the youths of the state remained without jobs.

While talking to a man in Aligarh, Priyanka quipped, “People say someone has been talking of ‘garmi nikalne ki… charbi nikalne ki’ (eliminating haughtiness).” “But we (in Congress) are talking of ‘bharti’ (employment). A number of youths who are standing here are jobless. Around 12 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government,” she added.

The UP Congress later in a tweet in Hindi, said, “This time vote for those who start ‘bharti’ (recruitments/employment) and reject ‘charbi nikaalne wale’ and ‘garmi nikaalne wale’ (people professing to end haughtiness, arrogance).”

The Congress leader made the remark days after chief

minister Yogi Adityanath, during an election campaign in a western Uttar Pradesh area, said that the “khoon ki garmi” (haughtiness) of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal leaders will end after the state assembly results come in.

A large gathering of people was seen on both sides of the road waiting for Priyanka with some of them showering flowers as she went for campaigning in the three assembly constituencies. Priyanka, too, waved back at the crowd and threw flowers and garlands at them as a reciprocal gesture. Her campaigning in Kol assembly constituency continued till late Saturday evening.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)