UP polls: SKM to launch 'Mission Uttar Pradesh' from February 3

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced that it will launch “Mission Uttar Pradesh” from February 3 against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll-bound state, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan reported. The decision was taken at a coordination committee meeting on Friday, the report said.

Under “Mission Uttar Pradesh”, the SKM will raise the demand for the arrest and dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’. Farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told Hindustan Times in an interview that the central government has not fulfilled some important elements of the pact announced as part of the withdrawal of the farm laws and Teni’s dismissal is one of them.

“Our demand for Teni’s dismissal will end only with his dismissal,” Tikait said.

In the first phase of Mission Uttar Pradesh, the SKM will hold a press conference on February 3. After that, the farmer organisations under SKM will hold ‘nukkad sabha’ and launch a campaign against the government on social media, Livehindustan further reported.

On January 31, SKM leaders will protest against the government at all tehsil and district headquarters across the country and seek fulfillment of their demands, the report further said.

SKM leaders said that the Centre has not formed any committee to resolve the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue. They also said that cases have still not been taken back against those who took part in year-long farmers’ agitation and ‘Teni’ too has not been dismissed or arrested.

Farm unions had earlier warned that if their demands are not fulfilled, they will go to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to launch "No vote to BJP" campaign.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The results will be announced on March 10.