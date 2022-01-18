Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: TMC not in fray, Mamata to hold virtual press meet with Akhilesh in UP, says SP leader
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: TMC not in fray, Mamata to hold virtual press meet with Akhilesh in UP, says SP leader

Samajwadi Party leader Kiranmoy Nanda said Mamata Banerjee will visit poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on February 8 to meet Yadav
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI)
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 06:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Trinamool Congress and its supremo Mamata Banerjee are not keen on contesting the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, said Samajwadi Party leader Kiranmoy Nanda.

The former Bengal minister, who is not the vice-president of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, said, Banerjee will visit the poll-bound state on February 8 to meet Yadav for a virtual press conference to be held in Lucknow and Varanasi.

“The TMC and Mamata Banerjee don't want to contest in UP. All seats will be given to Akhilesh Yadav,” Nanda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yadav had sent the SP’s Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan as the party’s emissary to Bengal to campaign for the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead the 2021 polls.

RELATED STORIES

In its bid to expand base beyond Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has been aggressively campiagning in the other poll-bound state of Goa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up election
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP