UP polls: Varanasi South, hub of temples and ghats, witnessing interesting contest

The spiritual and practical aspects of life co-exist in Varanasi South assembly constituency, the heart of Kashi, famous for its several hundred temples, many ghats, lanes, markets and delicacies, all depicting the tangible and intangible heritage of the ancient city.

For long a saffron bastion, this time, the constituency is witnessing an interesting political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) with both fielding a Brahmin, locals say.

Varanasi South, which is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, votes on March 7 in the last of the seven-phase assembly election.

“There are around 2,000 temples in Kashi. Out of them, over 721 are in Varanasi South assembly constituency area. This area also houses several monasteries,” Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati.

The Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples, along with several other prominent ones, are situated in different areas of the constituency.

Ashwani Pandey of Varanasi says, “Most of the ancient localities are part of Varanasi South assembly constituency. In fact, this is the heart of Varanasi. (It has) prominent temples, including Kashi Vishwanath temple, Annapurna temple, Kaal Bhairav Temple, Mrityunjay Mahadev temple among others. Prominent ghats like Sheetla Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Lalita Ghat, Brahma Ghat, Jalasen Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat are also in this area. Scindia Ghat and Panchganga Ghat are also located in this constituency.”

There is more to Varanasi South than temples. Markets are an integral part of the constituency. For instance, Purvanchal’s biggest jewellery market Thatheri Bazar, medicine market Saptsagar Dawa Mandi, the Banarasi saree and cloth market in Chowk are all located in Varanasi South assembly constituency.

Various Banarasi delicacies like malaiyo, kachauri, sweets, mouth-watering thandai and mishramboo (a sweet solution) are prepared in the shops in the lanes of Varanasi south. The tourists enjoy these delicacies, he says and adds that perhaps no other constituency in UP has these many USPs.

Vijay Lakshmi Pandey, a housewife who lives in the Pandeypur area now, says, “I spent my childhood playing in the lanes of the Rajmandir area near Brahma Ghat. Many things have changed in the old city areas, but the Banarasi culture thrives in the lanes of Kashi. The locals living in the lanes not only follow the Banarasi culture, which has survived invasions, but also promote it.”

Asked about the UP assembly election, she says, “I don’t have any idea about politics. But what I know that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built a grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham. We are thankful to Modiji for it. Expansion and beautification of the Kashi Vishwanath temple area was needed for a long time. It has happened now.”

She also says several lanes have been beautified in Varanasi. A mohalla (locality) of famous classical artistes is also in this constituency.

Bachcha Guru, a staunch devotee of the Ganga, says people from across the world visit Kashi to enjoy its antiquity and Banarasipana (way of life). So, this antiquity must be maintained while carrying out developmental works in this area, he says.

Mahesh Yadav, a resident of the Jangamvadi area, says, “KV Corridor has been built. Some wall painting has been done in the lanes and concrete roads have been built in certain localities. Two parking lots have also been built. But nothing was done for generating employment opportunities for the educated youths and inflation is on the rise. The people are not happy with the local BJP candidate.”

Since 1989, Shyamdev Roy Chaudhary of BJP won the Varanasi South seat seven times in consecutive assembly elections. But, in 2017, the BJP dropped him and fielded Neelkanth Tiwari who emerged victorious here.

But this time, the BJP is facing a tough challenge from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP has fielded Neelkanth Tiwari, who contested the seat for first time in 2017 and became a minister after winning it. The SP has fielded Kishan Dixit.

“ The local MLA should have worked to develop it as a model constituency of the country since it receives tourists and devotees from across the globe,” says Ghanshyam Singh Munna, a local.

UP BJP spokesperson Ashok Pandey says a number of developmental works have been carried out in various areas of this constituency by Tiwari. Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which is located in the Varanasi South area, has been built and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pandey says developmental works will be done in the areas wherever needed.

