UP polls: Yogi Adityanath to launch door-to-door campaign in Gorakhpur today

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a door-to-door election campaign in his home turf Gorakhpur on Saturday. With just a few days left for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will also address a meeting of the Sikh community in a Gurdwara in the Mohaddipur locality of the city.

The chief minister filed his nomination from the prestigious seat on Friday. It is the first time he is contesting the state assembly elections. It is a BJP bastion and has been represented by Adityanath in the Lok Sabha five times.

Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh elections will be held in seven phases starting February 10. Gorakhpur Urban seat, which is part of the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, will vote in the sixth phase on March 3. The results will be declared on March 10.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress are yet to announce candidates on Gorakhpur Urban seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Vijay Srivastava from there. Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad who is a staunch critic of the BJP, has also announced to contest the assembly election against chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat.

Meanwhile, the BJP will launch its manifesto for the polls on Sunday, Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday in Gorakhpur. "For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party will issue its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra on February 6 (Sunday) on the issue of nationalism, development and good governance," he said.

