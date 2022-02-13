UP Poll: Previous governments ate up funds meant for people: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday come down heavily on the opposition parties and accused the previous governments of eating up funds meant for the people.

He claimed “funds of the people were eaten by ‘chacha and henchmen’ or the ‘big bellied elephant’.” (He was indirectly referring to Shivpal Yadav, uncle of former CM Akhilesh Yadav, and also former CM Mayawati).

He said the double engine BJP government (in UP and the centre) changed all this (misappropriation of funds) between 2017 and 2022. Mafiasi were contained and his government ensured all-round development.

Yogi was addressing a public rally in Bidhuna in Auraiya district. A few km away, BSP supremo Mayawati had addressed a rally on Saturday.

“I have ordered to keep the bulldozers and JCB machines in perfect working condition before the moral code of conduct,” he said, adding that “people with garmi will be fixed after March 10.”

Earlier, he addressed a rally in Farrukhabad, which would go to polls on February 20.

In Bidhuna, he said the people have seen the BSP government in 2007, SP in 2012, and BJP in 2017-2022.

The law and order had collapsed in previous governments, and ‘goondas’ ruled the roost. Curfew lasted for months disturbing the lives of common people, he said.

“Everything that was bad changed and would further change. But, a few people were not liking the development and safety of women,” he said.

Unlike the previous governments, the BJP government provided 2.61 crore ‘izzat ghars, 1.47 crore new electricity connections and free ration to 15 crore people, he said. “Earlier the money was eaten by chacha (uncle) his henchmen and the elephant that used to devour anything as huge as its belly,” he said.

The CM said the government had ‘zero tolerance’ for riots and crime. Anyone who indulges in such offences would face such action that “their generations to come would remember,” he said.

He said the pandemic claimed millions of lives in countries like US and Russia. But, Prime minister Narendra Modi put the ‘djinn’ of Covid-19 in a bottle and gave the country a panacea in the form of free vaccines. The vaccines were given to all without any discrimination.

He said a medical college was coming up in Auraiya so that people would not have to to other places for quality treatment.