UP Polls: Police’s social media cell on alert ahead of vote counting on March 10

With many videos related to polls going viral, the social media cell of the Prayagraj police is keeping a close watch on rumour mongers on social media platforms. Police are also taking the help of local WhatsApp groups to avert tension ahead of the counting of votes on March 10.

During the polls, many videos were circulated on social media platforms to either malign the image of an opponent or cause disturbance. However, police took appropriate action and lodged FIRs in such incidents.

The instant action taken by police stopped the further circulation of the objectionable material on social media platforms. In one such incident, members of a political group tried to circulate an audio clip claiming that a candidate had used objectionable words for a community.

Around a week before polls on February 27, a video of close aides of a candidate was circulated in which they were allegedly issuing threats.

In a recent case, an independent woman candidate from Allahabad West assembly alleged that some persons circulated a video on social media platforms and claimed that the man being thrashed in the video was her husband. However, the video was shot in Siliguri and had nothing to do with her husband.

Recently, police lodged an FIR after some persons were seen allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a video during a rally in Handia area before the polls.

After the polls, the cops are still on alert and are taking the help of digital volunteers to quell rumours and keep an eye on fake videos and messages being circulated on social media.

On the instructions of SSP Ajay Kumar, WhatApp groups of digital volunteers and ‘suraksha mitra’, comprising local elders, were formed under each police station before polls. Such groups are still active, and police are taking their help in keeping an eye on objectionable contents being circulated.

SSP Ajay Kumar said that if someone circulates fake or unconfirmed news, sensational pictures, videos and messages on social media to create disturbance and damage social harmony, the police will take strict action under the IT Act, and other relevant sections of IPC.

