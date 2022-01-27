Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Samajwadi Party’s third list of 56 candidates out, 85-year-old MLA, five party hoppers on it
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Samajwadi Party’s third list of 56 candidates out, 85-year-old MLA, five party hoppers on it

Nine Muslims, 12 Yadavs and 11 non-Yadav OBC candidates are also there on the Samajwadi Party’s third list for the UP polls
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing a conference in connection with the UP polls. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:03 PM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow

Eighty-five-year-old Alambadi, the oldest MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, will contest his Nizamabad seat in Azamgarh district on the Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket yet again as the party released its third list of 56 candidates for the UP polls on Thursday.

Alambadi and five heavyweight legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) — Dara Singh Chauhan, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Lalji Verma, Vinay Tiwari and Mujtaba Siddiqui — are on the list of 56 candidates that the SP declared on Thursday.

Like its previous two lists, the SP tried to give representation to all castes and communities. Nine upper castes (two Brahmins and two Kshatriyas), about 12 Yadavs, 11 non-Yadav OBCs, and nine Muslims are on the list of 56.

The Samajwadi Party also has fielded Abhay Singh, a mafia don-turned-politician and former party MLA, from the Gosainganj seat in Ayodhya. Abhay was the Samajwadi Party MLA from the same seat from 2012-2017.

Alambadi has been contesting the Nizamabad seat in Azamgarh since 1996 and won it four times (barring 2007). The Samajwadi Party’s third list has nine Muslim candidates, including Alambadi.

RELATED STORIES

The Samajwadi Party has fielded ex-BJP minister and MLA Dara Singh Chauhan from Ghosi in Mau, former BSP MLAs Ram Achal Rajbhar, Lalji Verma, and Vinay Tiwari from Akbarpur (Ambedkarnagar), Katehri (Ambedkarnagar) and Chillupar (Gorakhpur), respectively.

Samajwadi Party MLAs Nafeesh Ahmed, Alambadi, Sangram Singh Yadav, Shailendra Singh Lalai, Ram Govind Chaudhary, Arvind Singh Gope, Virendra Yadav and Ashutosh Upadhya will attempt to enter the Vidhan Sabha again as the SP candidates.

SONS OF PROMINENT LEADERS GET TICKETS

The late Yashpal Chaudhary’s son Varun Chaudhary is the Samajwadi Party candidate from Dharhaura. Former UP assembly speaker the late Sukhdev Rajbhar’s son Kamalkant Rajbhar is the candidate from Didarganj, Sukhdev Rajbhar’s seat. Sukhdev Rajbhar had quit the BSP and joined SP shortly before his death. Former Union minister the late Beni Prasad Verma’s son Rakesh Verma is the candidate for the Kursi seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pankaj Jaiswal

Pankaj Jaiswal is Chief of Bureau, Uttar Pradesh and covers politics. His continued interest in rural, distress, and development journalism, fetched him a handful of prestigious awards and fellowships. Pankaj is a photo-journalist too and tweets at @augustus29lotus...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP