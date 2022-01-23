'Yeh vahi Sapa hai': Aparna Yadav by his side; Anurag Thakur recites new slogan on Akhilesh Yadav

As Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday went on a door-to-door campaign in Lucknow for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, he said he has a befitting reply for those who claim that Samajwadi Party has changed. "Yeh vahi Sapa hai, jisse janta khafa hai aur 10 March ko Akhilesh Ji Kahenge EVM bewafa hai. (This is the same Samajwadi Party. The public is angry with them and Akhilesh Yadav will blame the EVM on March 10)," Anurag Singh Thakur said in rhyming words.

Watch:

"Akhilesh ji addresses the press every day but the second candidate list has not yet come. On the first list, there were people either in jail or out on bail. All these names are found at every police station," the Union minister said, Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law Aparna Yadav by his side.

"As part of this door to door campaign, I appeal to people to vote for BJP. Mothers, sisters all feel safe in the BJP government and I want to appeal to people 'Ek bar phirse BJP sarkar banaiye, 2022 mein kesariya lehraiye," Aparna whose switch to the BJP has been a huge face loss for the Samajwadi Party ahead of the elections said.

On Saturday, Amit Shah campaigned from door to door in Kairana.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.