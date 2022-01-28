Yogi Adityanath campaigns door to door in dalit locality of Meerut

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a door-to-door campaign in the dalit locality of Ramnagar in Meerut’s Kankerkhera area for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Friday afternoon.

People welcomed Yogi Adityanath amid the chanting of the slogans of “Jai Sri Ram”. Hundreds were present on the roadside or rooftops to have a glimpse of the chief minister.

Yogi Adityanath met the members of seven families in the dalit locality and people were eager to click selfies with him. Yogi Adityanath remained with the local people for over an hour and enquired about their well-being during the door-to- door campaign.

The entire Ambedkar Road in the area was decorated with saffron balloons and BJP supporters were seen dancing.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath visited the Covid-19 ward at the LLRM Medical College in Meerut and thereafter went to Hastinapur to campaign for the party.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Meerut goes to polls in the first phase on February 10.

