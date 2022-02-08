Uttarakhand polls: PM Modi lists "only four things" Congress is capable, cites Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress never thought of working towards the development of Uttarakhand while it was in power in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Modi said the grand old party only travelled to the hill state for "leisure".

Speaking virtually at a BJP event, titled ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Modi said, "The Congress' intention and loyalty can be figured out with their election campaign and slogans. They were in power in Delhi and UP for years, used to travel to Uttarakhand for leisure, but never thought of its pilgrimage, tourism, or Chardham. Villages got empty, people migrated."

Modi said the Congress was only interested in doing dynastic and appeasement politics. “Whatever they do will be for a family's benefit, will have corruption, will be politics of appeasement for votes, and will have developmental projects postponed for years, so that they can fill their own pockets. I have a report on all four today,” he said.

Further, he appealed to the voters to remember that he has a big place in his heart for the hill state when they exercise their franchise on February 14.

“During voting, keep in mind that even though I reside in Delhi, Uttarakhand has a big place in my heart... We want to move forward and they want to pull us back... the Congress has sown poison wherever they have talked about the politics of appeasement. Look what they've done to Kashmir,” he said.

Modi said that he will visit Uttarakhand's Srinagar on February 10. "Today I am connected to you through technology. But it is my good fortune that during this election, I will get a chance to come face to face for the first time and see all of you. On Thursday, February 10, I will reach Srinagar in Uttarakhand. I will see and talk to you," he added.

Hailing the benefits of a “double engine” government (an oft-repeated term by the BJP while speaking about being in power both at the Centre and state), Modi said, “Today, when the double engine government has given ₹12,000 crore and completed 90 per cent work for the ‘Char Dham; road project, they are remembering the pilgrimage sites for the first time.”

“Had they understood Uttarakhand's people, they would not have done what they did with the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway line,” he added.

He said a few people were there to ruin the state, stating these are the same people who pushed residents of the state out of Delhi in buses during the Covid-19 crisis, in winters.

A day ago in the Lok Sabha, Modi had targeted the Opposition, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, over the movement of migrant labourers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020.