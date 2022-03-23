Ahead of swearing-in, Pushkar Dhami seeks divine blessings

Hours before he is due to oath as the chief minister of Uttarakhand, CM-elect and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in state capital Dehradun. “People have given us a two-third majority, and today we will officially form the government,” Dhami said afterwards, speaking to news agency ANI.

Dhami's swearing-in ceremony will begin at 2:30pm at the Parade Ground in Dehradun. Among those attending the event will be the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, as well as others.

The 46-year-old leader was elected as the legislative party leader of the BJP on March 21. While this meant that he will continue in the top post, the decision was made 11 days after the party emerged victorious in Uttarakhand assembly elections, the polling for which took place on February 14. The delay in announcing the chief minister was, in part, due to Dhami losing the election, which he contested from the Khatima constituency.

The BJP leader succeeded party MP Tirath Singh Rawat in July last year. Tirath Singh Rawat himself took over from Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021.

Meanwhile, the JP Nadda-led party retained power in Uttarakhand with a tally of 47 seats in the 70-member assembly. The opposition Congress bagged 19 seats. In the 2017 polls, the former was victorious in 57 constituencies, while the latter secured just 11 seats.