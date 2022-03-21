Home / Elections / Uttarakhand Assembly Election / Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand CM
uttarakhand assembly election

Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand CM

The BJP legislative party meeting to elect the new chief minister of Uttarakhand had begun here around 5 pm.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.(ANI file photo)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 07:18 PM IST
PTI | , Dehradun

Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue as the Uttarakhand chief minister, said the BJP on Monday, ending the 11-day suspense over it.

It was attended by BJP's central observers for Uttarakhand Rajnath Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi and the party's poll incharge for the state, Pralhad Joshi.

Dhami under whose leadership the BJP had contested the February 14 Assembly polls was the frontrunner for the post.

The BJP's dilemma on the choice of a chief minister for Uttarakhand was caused by Dhami's loss in Khatima, a seat he had been winning since the 2012 Assembly polls.

The party had won 47 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls, the results of which were announced on March 10. 

Monday, March 21, 2022
