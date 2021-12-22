Harish Rawat's ‘time to rest’ tweet sparks buzz ahead of Uttarakhand polls

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday posted a cryptic message on Twitter indicating he has not been getting the required support from the organisation ahead of the Assembly elections. In a series of tweets, the veteran Congress leader claimed that the organisational structure that is supposed to provide support is either turning its back or playing a negative role.

Rawat, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee, said that the government has left many “crocodiles” in the sea - a metaphor for elections - and nominees of those who have ordered him to swim, are “tying up my hands and legs.” The former Uttarakhand CM added that he’s having thoughts of quitting electoral politics.

“A lot of times a thought is coming in my mind that #Harish_Rawat it is enough now, (you have) swam a lot, now it is time to rest!” Rawat tweeted in Hindi while highlighting his dilemma that the new year may show him the right path.

“I believe that #Lord_Kedarnath will guide me in this situation,” he wrote.

Earlier in January, Rawat insisted that Congress should declare its chief ministerial candidate for 2022 Assembly polls, arguing that the move would end the factionalism and clear confusion among party workers. He had urged the Congress leadership to declare Pritam Singh, the then Uttarakhand Congress unit president, as the CM face for 2022 polls, adding that he also doesn’t have a problem with Indira Hridayesh being a possible candidate for the top post.

After Congress named Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit Sikh leader, as the chief minister of Punjab, replacing Captain Amarinder Singh, Rawat said he “wants to see a Dalit CM in Uttarakhand also.”

“History has been made in Punjab as Congress leadership under party national president Sonia Gandhi, a son of Dalit has been appointed the CM. I want to pray to the almighty to let me witness a Dalit becoming the CM of Uttarakhand in my lifetime,” he said.

